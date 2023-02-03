Winter Warmer Debuts at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium March 11
February 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
We're excited to announce our first annual Winter Warmer event on March 11 from 3-6pm! Enjoy some stouts, porters, lagers, and more from some local breweries you know and love all from the convenience of one location.
Tickets start at $25 for GA and include an awesome event exclusive sampling glass, four (4) sampling tickets, and a snack bag.
