Winter Warmer Debuts at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium March 11

February 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







We're excited to announce our first annual Winter Warmer event on March 11 from 3-6pm! Enjoy some stouts, porters, lagers, and more from some local breweries you know and love all from the convenience of one location.

Tickets start at $25 for GA and include an awesome event exclusive sampling glass, four (4) sampling tickets, and a snack bag.

