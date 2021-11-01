Former Champion, Winnipegger Joins Coaching Staff Full-Time

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes introduced former player Amos Ramon as their hitting coach on Monday.

Ramon is one of only nine position players in Goldeyes' history to appear in five or more seasons with the club. The Corpus Christi, Texas native enjoyed a nine-year professional playing career from 2006-14 in which he compiled a .285 batting average and .354 on-base percentage in 565 games. Ramon excelled defensively at second and third base (career .985 and .934 fielding percentages respectively), while also seeing action at shortstop and the outfield. Early in his career, Ramon was a frequent contributor on the mound, pitching to a 3.77 ERA in 164.2 innings from 2006-09.

"I'm thrilled that we were able to work out an agreement to have Amos with us full-time as our hitting coach," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "There's no doubt he will work very hard every day to help our players maximize their potential."

Ramon joined the Goldeyes' coaching staff in August 2021, and came out of retirement at the end of the season to help a short-handed roster. Despite having not played a professional game in seven years, Ramon struck out just five times in 34 plate appearances. The 38-year-old, who has made Winnipeg his permanent home for more than a decade, was voted MVP of the 2012 American Association playoffs. In six postseason games, Ramon batted .476 with two home runs and nine RBI, helping the Goldeyes capture their first championship in 18 years. Ramon also helped the Frontier League's Windy City ThunderBolts capture back-to-back championships in 2007 and 2008.

"I'm extremely thankful that the Goldeyes have asked me to be part of the 2022 season," said Ramon. "This is a great organization with a winning tradition. The fans embraced me as a player, and now hopefully will as a coach. I'm excited to be back, and look forward to working with Rick to bring another championship to Winnipeg."

Since retiring from playing, Ramon has worked extensively with both amateur and professional hitters in the province. He currently serves as Head Coach for Team Manitoba's 17U squads for the Canada Games and Canada Cup, as well as the 18U varsity club at Home Run Sports Training Centre in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season in May, and expect their schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

