Village of Rosemont Welcomes Amaze Light Festival to Impact Field

This November, Rosemont's Impact Field will transform into the ultimate holiday destination with the debut of TheÂ AMAZEÂ Light Festival in Rosemont. Scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 19, visitors can enjoy outdoor holiday activities for all ages amongst an immersive display of more than one million holiday lights.

In addition to enjoying timed light shows and seven theme-based illuminated worlds, AMAZE guests can take advantage of tubing on "Polar Peak," a holiday market, festive food and beverages, a candy shop and more. Children can enjoy visits to Santa's Workshop, holiday craft making and even festive train rides on the "Arctic Express."

"Guests will be able to find all their favorite holiday traditions under one roof at AMAZE Light Festival at Impact Field," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. "We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Dogs and Artistic Holiday Designs on this festival, bringing one of the largest winter festivals in the United States to Rosemont and truly AMAZE guests from across the region with spectacular holiday light displays alongside activities for all ages."

The AMAZE Light Festival will be open through Jan. 2, 2022. General admission tickets will be available for $23 for adults and $18 for children ages two through 12. Visits to Santa's Workshop must be reserved in advance when purchasing tickets online at www.amazerosemont.com. Santa's Workshop will offer lighted seesaws, giant light brights, a special activation where children can write letters to Santa and more. Premium ticket packages and add-on experiences are also available.

Impact Field is a 6,300-seat stadium located at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Pearl Street, west of I-294. The ballpark serves as the home of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball minor league team, the Chicago Dogs.Â TicketsÂ for the event went on sale Friday.

