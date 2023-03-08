Former BlueClaws in the World Baseball Classic

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Good luck to the former BlueClaws that are taking part in the World Baseball Classic over the next few weeks.

Below, find the list of former BlueClaws and their respective World Baseball Classic teams (years with the BlueClaws):

Team Venezuela

- LHP Ranger Suarez (2017)

Team Dominican Republic

- RHP Hector Neris (2011)

Team Australia

- 1B Rixon Wingrove (2022)

- RHP Kyle Glogoski (2019, 2022)

- Coach Chris Adamson (2021, 2023)

Team Mexico

- LHP Erubiel Armenta (2021-22)

- LHP JoJo Romero (2017)

Team Italy

- C Vito Friscia (2021)

- LHP Brian Marconi (2021)

- LHP Nick Fanti (2017)

Team Canada

- RHP Noah Skirrow (2021)

- RHP Scott Mathieson (2004)

*Team Puerto Rico *

- RHP Yacksel Rios (2014)

Team England

- RHP Tyler Viza (2017)

- RHP Vance Worley (2008)

Team Panama

- RHP Harold Arauz (2016-17)

- RHP Severino Gonzalez (2013)

Team Israel

- Josh Zeid (pitching coach, 2010)

You can follow the World Baseball Classic on MLB.com.

