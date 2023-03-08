2023 Crab Feast Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon
March 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
The IronBirds most popular ticket package, Crab Feast, goes back sale Thursday, March 9 at 12pm for only $75. Tickets go fast so don't wait to get your Crab Feast seat!
Sunday, May 28
Sunday, June 18
Sunday, July 2
Sunday, July 23
Sunday, August 20
$75 includes:
Game ticket
1 Dozen Steamed Crabs provided by Richard's Fish & Crabs
PLUS All-You-Can Eat:
Hot Dogs
Hamburgers
Mac & Cheese
Potato Salad
Cookies
Soft Drinks
Gates open at 1pm. Food is served from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. All games start at 2:05pm. Call 410.297.9292 to learn more about the 2023 Crab Feasts!
