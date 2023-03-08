2023 Crab Feast Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon

March 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The IronBirds most popular ticket package, Crab Feast, goes back sale Thursday, March 9 at 12pm for only $75. Tickets go fast so don't wait to get your Crab Feast seat!

Sunday, May 28

Sunday, June 18

Sunday, July 2

Sunday, July 23

Sunday, August 20

$75 includes:

Game ticket

1 Dozen Steamed Crabs provided by Richard's Fish & Crabs

PLUS All-You-Can Eat:

Hot Dogs

Hamburgers

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

Cookies

Soft Drinks

Gates open at 1pm. Food is served from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. All games start at 2:05pm. Call 410.297.9292 to learn more about the 2023 Crab Feasts!

