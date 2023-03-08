BlueClaws Box Office Open Beginning March 13th

March 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







The BlueClaws will have limited Box Office hours beginning Monday, March 13th due to renovations to the team's Executive Office.

The Box Office, located in the Claws Cove team store, will be open from 11 am - 3 pm Monday through Friday. Fans can come to the Claws Cove to purchase single-game tickets or exchange undated vouchers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.