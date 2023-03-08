BlueClaws Box Office Open Beginning March 13th
March 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
The BlueClaws will have limited Box Office hours beginning Monday, March 13th due to renovations to the team's Executive Office.
The Box Office, located in the Claws Cove team store, will be open from 11 am - 3 pm Monday through Friday. Fans can come to the Claws Cove to purchase single-game tickets or exchange undated vouchers.
