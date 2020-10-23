Football Tailgating Cancelled for 2020

After a number of discussions, Haymarket Park will no longer be hosting tailgate parking for the 2020 football season. After consultation with local healthcare and safety advisors, the Haymarket Park staff felt it would be difficult to maintain groups of 8 or less in the parking lots and follow all Lancaster County mandates for public gatherings. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County continue to rise and are at their highest levels at this time. The decision was made in the best interest and the safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers to cancel parking for the 2020 Football season.

Thank you for your cooperation.

