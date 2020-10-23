Texas AirHogs Terminate Membership in American Association

MOORHEAD, MN - The Texas AirHogs, an American Association of Independent Professional Baseball club based in Grand Prairie, Texas, have terminated their membership in the league effective immediately.

The AirHogs had been members of the American Association, initially as the Grand Prairie AirHogs, since 2008 and were league champions in 2011. With the exit of the AirHogs, the American Association currently sits at 11 active member clubs.

"We are disappointed in the loss of the Texas AirHogs, but we are determined to continue expansion in the state of Texas," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We have a great operator in Cleburne with the Railroaders, and we anticipate announcing future expansion in Texas in 2021."

