Football Player Jump Scares Rival Fan #cfl

June 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Stanley Berryhill III jumps over a video board after making a catch and surprises a Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.