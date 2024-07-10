Fogel Leads Offensive Charge in 18-15 Win Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads returned to the ballpark where the season began Tuesday in game 1 of a 3-game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. Games at Melaleuca Field earlier this season would feature wacky sequences all the way through a 6-game set with double digit run totals being a norm. Tuesday's series opener would be no different in another wild night for both offenses.

The ball would fly all over the ballpark on both sides with both teams tallying 37 hits throughout the course of the ballgame. The PaddleHeads would have the early lead scoring the game's first 7 runs. A pair of 4-run rallies would keep the Chukars in the game however, trimming sizable leads back. The offense of Missoula would prove to be too much at the end of day however with another monster effort from Adam Fogel playing a big role in a 18-15 win for the PaddleHeads.

