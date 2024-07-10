Denning Home Run Pushes Mustangs Past Raptors

A bounce-back effort from the Mustangs this evening as they beat the Ogden Raptors by a score of 10-9.

They will try for the series win Thursday evening as the series is tied 1-1.

Jonathan Haab shut the door over an inning and a third of work and earned his second win of the season. Gabe Wurtz scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch.

With the game tied at 9, Wurtz reached on a walk against Quinn Waterhouse to lead off the inning. Gary Lora checked in with a basehit to move Wurtz into scoring position.

Jacob Kline, who had a game-tying three-RBI double in the bottom of the third, executed a sacrifice bunt to move Wurtz and Lora into scoring position. With Moralez at the plate in a 1-1 count, Wurtz broke for home on a ball in the dirt to give the Mustangs the 10-9 lead.

Haab faced the minimum in the top of the ninth to give the Mustangs the win.

Connor Denning had a big night at the dish for the Mustangs. In the first, he had an RBI single to give the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage. He also had a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to put the Mustangs ahead 7-5.

The Raptors did take a 4-1 lead in the second inning with a Pearce Howard RBI single to tie it at 1, with an RBI single by Raymond Gil to give the Raptors a 2-1 lead. Jack Cone extended the lead on a fielder's choice to score Howard, while Connor Bagnieski hit an RBI single to score Gil to go up 4-1

The Raptors benefited from a Landen Barnes sacrifice fly in the third to score Nick Ultsch, who led off the inning with a walk to go up 5-1.

That's when the Mustangs had the RBI single by Pat Mills in the bottom of the third, and the game-tying RBI double by Jacob Kline.

To the fifth, with the Mustangs leading 7-5, Ultsch tripled, while Cole Jordan brought him home on a groundout to second to make it a one-run game.

Mitch Moralez scored on a RBI single by Brendan Ryan in the fifth to go back up 8-6.

The Raptors sent eight men to the plate in the eighth inning with an RBI double by Bagneiski, a sacrifice fly by Chris Sargent, and a Ultsch RBI single to tie it, but the Mustangs pulled ahead with the game-winning wild pitch and the winning performance by Haab to give the Mustangs the win.

The Mustangs look for their second series win of the season Thursday evening. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

