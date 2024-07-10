Lozano Drives in Four in Series-Opening Loss

July 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Tyler Lozano delivered an early three-run blast and recorded a career-high 4 RBI in Oakland's 8-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday night. Despite two go-ahead hits from Lozano, the Ballers couldn't hold off the Voyagers' offense, which tallied 13 hits on the evening.

In the second inning, Hylan Hall led off the inning with a single, and Jack Lynch (who went 3-4 on the night) singled with one out. Oscar Serratos Jr. plated Hall to open the scoring for Great Falls.

With two on and two outs in the bottom of the frame, Lozano lifted a ball to left for a three-run round-tripper. His second professional big fly gave the Ballers a 3-1 lead.

After Freddy Rojas Jr. tied the contest with a two-run tater in the fourth, Oakland loaded the bases for Lozano on the flip side of the frame. Lozano lined a run-scoring single to right to put the Ballers back in front, 4-3. His fourth RBI was the most he's had in a game in his first professional season.

Instantly, the Voyagers squared things up at four. With one out in the fifth, Xane Washington hammered his sixth long ball of the season, a solo shot to left.

Great Falls grabbed its first lead in the sixth. Serratos served up his second RBI single, and Kody Putnam executed a safety squeeze to hand the Voyagers a 6-4 advantage.

Jason Pineda pitched a gem in his first start of the season. He guided Great Falls with six strong innings, allowing just four hits, one earned run and one walk. Pineda punched out five hitters and earned his third victory.

Trailing 8-4 in the ninth and down to their final out, the Ballers got back-to-back doubles from Noah Martinez and Jaylen Smith. Then, Josh Leslie walked to knock out Great Falls closer Jose Torrealba (who had retired the first eight batters he faced) and bring the tying run to the plate. However, Lozano grounded out to end the contest, and the B's fell just short.

Oakland hopes to land back in the win column on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

Pioneer League Stories from July 10, 2024

