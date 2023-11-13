Flying Boxcars Name Mark Mason Manager

HAGERSTOWN, MD -â¯Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced the hiring of their first team manager, Mark Mason.

Mason will join the Flying Boxcars after reaching an agreement to become the club's first manager. Prior to joining the Flying Boxcars, Mason held managerial positions with the York Revolution in the Atlantic League as well as other professional baseball clubs across the Frontier League.

Upon leaving the Revolution in 2022, Mason was the most decorated manager in club history, leading the club to 606 wins and three Atlantic League Championships. He now stands fourth all-time in Atlantic League for wins and has accumulated several personal accolades, including the 2014 Atlantic League Manager of the Year Award.

Mason will bring a veteran presence to a brand-new Flying Boxcars, with extensive knowledge and success in the Atlantic League.

"I could not be more excited for this tremendous opportunity to lead our team on and off the field. It's a great feeling to be coming back to the Atlantic League where I have spent so many seasons," said Manager Mark Mason. "I want to thank the owners and front office staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I look forward to meeting our fans, sponsors and all of our supporters as we continue to move closer to the start of the season. My work will start immediately to put an exciting, competitive and entertaining team together that everyone will be proud to come out and support."

Mason's coaching career started in 1987, when he joined Washington and Jefferson College, winning multiple conference titles and Coach of the Year awards. Mason found success at the collegiate level with Waynesburg College and the University of Pittsburgh, while also having stints with other Atlantic League and Frontier League teams. In 2009, Mason joined the York Revolution and would become their longest tenured and most decorated manager.

"We are thrilled that Mark will lead the Flying Boxcars in our inaugural season" said General Manager David Blenckstone. "His experience in the Atlantic League, building quality rosters and leading successful teams will be a huge asset. We can't wait to play ball in April."

