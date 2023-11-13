Holiday Store Opening & Toys for Tots Event December 10

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation ("USMCTT"), today announced Fairfield Properties Ballpark will host a toy donation drop-off event along with the holiday store opening of the Waddle In Shop on Sunday, December 10.

Fans can visit the Waddle In Shop, the official merchandise store of the Ducks, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for holiday shopping. Several brand new items will be available, including crewneck sweatshirts, knit beanies, Bluetooth speakers and ornaments. QuackerJack and Santa Claus are also scheduled to be at the store and available for free photos with shoppers from 11:00-12:00.

The Ducks will also be collecting toy donations for children spending the holidays in local hospitals. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys with them to the Waddle In Shop on Dec. 10. Members of the Ducks organization will then deliver the toys to pediatric units at select local hospitals before the holidays.

In addition to the store opening and toy drive, the ballpark will also serve a toy donation drop off location to support the USMCTT Toys for Tots program. Fans can drive through the ballpark's administrative parking lot to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children. Those attending will be permitted to park in the lot and visit the Waddle In Shop as well. All aspects of the Dec. 10 event will be rain or shine.

For more information on this event, and all Marine Corps Toys for Tots Toy Drives, please visit garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org, call (516) 228-5840 or email garden.city.ny@toysfortots.org.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

