Florida Looks to Go up 3-0 on Growlers

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades can push the Newfoundland Growlers to the brink of elimination with a win in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. inside Hertz Arena.

Florida took home a 5-4 double overtime win in Game Two to go up 2-0 in the series against the Growlers. John McCarron scored the game winner 6:08 into the last period to grab the win for the Everblades. It was the first double OT game the Everblades have had since last year's opening round against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where the Blades dropped a 4-3 decision on the road in Game Five.

The Everblades had 10 different players pick up points in the win. Florida also outshot Newfoundland 44-28 in the game, including a 16-6 shot advantage in the OT periods.

Former Everblade Zach Solow led the way for the Growlers with two goals. Solow had 20 points for Florida in last year's playoffs to lead the team in scoring.

Both teams went scoreless on the power play - Newfoundland floundered on five tries while Florida failed to convert four times.

This is Florida's final home game of the third round, as the series heads north of the border to St. John's for the remainder of the set, starting in Game Four on Thursday, May 25.

