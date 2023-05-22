ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 22, 2023:

Florida:

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.