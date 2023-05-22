ECHL Transactions - May 22
May 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 22, 2023:
Florida:
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 22, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - May 22 - ECHL
- VOZZI and ECHL Extend Partnership as "Official Text Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Walleye Weekly No. 29: May 22, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Florida Looks to Go up 3-0 on Growlers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.