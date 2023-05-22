VOZZI and ECHL Extend Partnership as "Official Text Provider of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that the league has extended its partnership with VOZZI as the "Official Text Provider of the ECHL."

As part of the multi-year partnership, VOZZI will offer 1-on-1 and Mass Texting to all teams across the ECHL at an exclusive discounted rate. In addition to the core feature sets, ECHL teams will be able to leverage VOZZI's new integration with mutual ECHL tech partner StellarAlgo, the leading customer cloud platform for the sports and entertainment industry.

"Our teams continue to have incredible success engaging fans through the VOZZI platform, and we look forward to expanding our relationship," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "With VOZZI integrations with our existing partners at both FEVO and StellarAlgo, our data stack to reach our fans on their mobile devices and get access to tickets is more seamless than ever before."

"VOZZI is thrilled to extend our partnership with the ECHL," said Vozzi CBO James Darlington. "Our relationship with the league and its teams is very collaborative. The adoption from the teams has been fantastic, and it motivates our group at VOZZI to find new ways to deliver for all parties involved. The StellarAlgo integration is a prime example of that and we're excited to keep growing with the league and its other affiliated tech partners."

VOZZI will be attending the ECHL Summer Meetings in Las Vegas this June. For more information on VOZZI, visit getvozzi.com.

