Growlers Grab Game Three 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers got their first win of the Eastern Conference Final in Game Three as they took down the Florida Everblades 4-1 on Monday night at Hertz Arena.

Keenan Suthers started the scoring with his team leading seventh of the playoffs while Luke Cavallin made 30 saves to secure his first win of the postseason.

Game Four goes on Thursday night 7:00pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - L. Cavallin

2. NFL - K. Suthers

3. FLA - B. Winiecki

