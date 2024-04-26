Florence Y'alls Baseball Team Announces Exhibition Games with Special Community Initiatives

April 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls Baseball Team is thrilled to announce two highly anticipated exhibition games as part of their pre-season activities, showcasing not only the team's skills but also their commitment to serving the local community. These special events promise excitement on the field while supporting meaningful causes off the field.

The first exhibition game, scheduled for April 30th, 2024, will not only be a celebration of baseball but also an opportunity to give back to those in need. Presented by Gold Star, the game will serve as a Food Drive for the Freestore Foodbank. Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring two cans of non-perishable food items. In exchange for their generosity, they will receive admission to the game. It's a win-win situation: fans get to enjoy a thrilling baseball match while contributing to a worthy cause that supports local families in need.

Following the success of the Food Drive, the Florence Y'alls are excited to host another impactful event on May 3rd, 2024. This exhibition game will be dedicated to supporting the Florence Fire Department through a Teddy Bear Drive. Fans are invited to bring a teddy bear to the game, and in return, they will receive admission to witness the exciting baseball action on the field. The highlight of the evening will be the Teddy Bear Toss, scheduled for the end of the third inning. This allows fans to throw their teddy bears onto the field, symbolizing their support for children in challenging circumstances.

"We are proud to host these special exhibition games that not only showcase the talent of our team but also allow us to make a positive impact in our community," said Max Johnson, General Manager of the Florence Y'alls. "Through initiatives like the Food Drive and Teddy Bear Drive, we aim to bring joy to our fans while supporting important causes that uplift those in need. We invite everyone to join us for these memorable events and help us make a difference."

Both exhibition games will take place at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Kentucky, and are expected to draw enthusiastic crowds of baseball fans and community members alike. Don't miss your chance to be part of these special events that combine the love of baseball with the spirit of giving back.

For more information about the Florence Y'alls Baseball Team and their upcoming events, visit https://florenceyalls.com or follow them on social media.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594- 4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.