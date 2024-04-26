Otters Add Delgado Brothers as Spring Training Opens

April 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release









Riley Delgado with the Mississippi Braves

(Evansville Otters) Riley Delgado with the Mississippi Braves(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the signing of brothers Casey and Riley Delgado.

"We couldn't be more excited to sign these two outstanding ballplayers," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "Both have shown success at many levels of professional baseball and will make an immediate impact here in Evansville."

The duo hails from Miami, FL and attended Palmetto High School.

Casey, a right-handed pitcher, spent a pair of seasons at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, TN before getting his first taste of professional baseball with the Frontier Greys in the Frontier League in 2013. After a season with Traverse City (Frontier League) in 2014, Casey earned an MLB signing with the Mets midway through the 2015 season and finished the year with the Single-A Savannah Sand Gnats.

From there, Casey was a multi-year staple of the Mets' affiliation. He split time in 2016 with the High-A St. Lucie Mets and Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. His 2017 was spent entirely in Binghamton, clocking over 110 innings of work.

Casey returned to independent baseball in 2018 and spent the year with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. From there, he played the 2020 season with the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association.

Riley, an infielder, played a pair of seasons with Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, TN and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. Across the next six years, Riley was a permanent member of the Braves minor league system. After spending parts of 2017 with the Danville Braves in the rookie league, he never returned to rookie ball. 2018 and 2019 were split between Single-A Rome and High-A Florida, where he impressed with consistent RBI and batting averages, recording over 140 hits in each of the two seasons.

Following the minor league's 2020 hiatus, Riley spent the 2021 season fighting for a Double-A Mississippi Braves roster spot. After splitting time between High-A and Double-A in 2021, he spent the entirety of the 2022 season with Double-A Mississippi - clocking a .272 batting average, 101 hits and 30 RBI in his most recent season of professional baseball.

The 2024 season begins next week with exhibition games at Bosse Field on Wednesday and Friday! For more information on group or season tickets, call 812-435-8686 or visit evansvilleotters.com . Single game tickets are on sale now.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com , or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 26, 2024

Otters Add Delgado Brothers as Spring Training Opens - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.