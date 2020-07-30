Florence Gears up for Historic Opening Weekend

FLORENCE, KY - After several long months of anticipation, the Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, will cut the tape on their inaugural season on Friday when they play host to the Lexington Legends at UC Health Stadium. The contest will open the four-team mash-up that will forever go down as the "Battle of Bourbon Trail."

Toeing the rubber to start the historic first game in Florence Y'alls history will be southpaw pitcher, Nick Bennett. A Batavia, Ohio native, Bennett starred at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati and has gone on to become a Top 30 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Louisville, the lefty breezed through his rookie season in Milwaukee's system and has landed in Florence following the cancellation of the MiLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22 year-old hurler will have his home crowd at his back as he looks to carve up the Legends in his first appearance of the 2020 season. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the gates of UC Health Stadium opening to the public at 6:05.

The celebration of Y'alls Opening Day will continue post-game as Rozzi Fireworks lights the fuse on another year of Firework Friday's with a one of a kind firework spectacular.

On Saturday night, the Florence Freedom will begin their victory lap in 2020 when they welcome the Las Leyendas to UC Health Stadium for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Taking the hill for the Freedom will be fan favorite and former Cincinnati Reds farmhand, Johnathon Tripp, who earned his first affiliated opportunity with the Freedom in 2019. The power right-hander out of Spring, Texas yielded just four hits and did not allow a run with the Greenville Reds last season, striking out 14 batters with no walks in his five appearances. Tripp is a two-time Frontier League All-Star and has dazzled as both a starter and closer over the span of his professional career. Gates will open for fans at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday for the Freedom Opening Day.

Post-game entertainment will include the return of Rockin' Saturday's at UC Health Stadium.

Fans can enjoy a post-game concert by The Bourbon Brothers Band as they take the Loud & Clear Sound Stage following the final out of the Freedom and Las Leyendas contest.

