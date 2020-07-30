Headean's Gem, Parreira's Blast Power Slammers to 8-5 Win

July 30, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - Led by starting pitcher Will Headean's gem and first baseman Brian Parreira's early homer, the Joliet Slammers soundly defeated the Joliet Tully Monsters 8-5 in Thursday night's 2020 City of Champions Cup exhibition. The Slammers increased their winning streak to six, while the Tully Monsters slipped to 3-2 on the season with the loss.

Headean's masterful start for the Slammers earned him the win: He struck out 10 over six innings, limiting the Tully Monsters' offense to four hits and one walk. He allowed just one run on a fifth inning RBI double by Tyler Depreta-Johnson, lowering his ERA to 1.96 on the season.

The Slammers took the lead in the third inning and did not relinquish it for the remainder of the game. Catcher Jordan Procyshen and designated hitter Noah Vaughan each singled to start off the frame. Parreira then blasted his first home run of the summer- a three-run moonshot to right-center field- to put the Slammers up 3-0.

Taylor Bloye, the starting pitcher for the Tully Monsters, struggled to find the strike zone tonight. He walked five Slammers and threw 78 pitches over 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing four runs. He was assigned the loss.

The Slammers continued to tack on insurance runs after Bloye exited. Right fielder Andrew Shaps had 3 RBIs in the contest, including an eighth inning two-run homer off of Tully Monsters reliever Austin Anderson. Procyshen was 3-4 at the dish for the Slammers, while shortstop Zach Kirtley contributed two hits, a walk and a run scored in five plate appearances.

The Slammers gave the Tully Monsters a glimmer of hope in the eighth inning. Slammers reliever Kyle Klosak took the mound with an 8-1 lead, but was only able to record two outs. Shortstop Walner Espinal made an error to lead the inning off, and Michael Deeb, Matthew Koehler, Depreta-Johnson and Alonzo Jones of the Tully Monsters all recorded singles. The Tully Monsters pushed four runs across before Trevor Charpie relieved Klosak and got out of the jam with a punchout.

Aside from Klosak's shaky two-thirds of an inning, the Slammers bullpen successfully closed the door on the Tully Monsters: Cameron Auferheide worked a scoreless seventh inning, while Charpie retired all four batters he faced to close out the 8-5 victory.

At 6-1, the Slammers remain atop the 2020 City of Champions Cup standings with tonight's win. Meanwhile, the 3-2 Tully Monsters remain in second place despite their loss tonight. The Slammers will take the field next against the Chicago Deep Dish on Saturday at 1:05pm, while the Tully Monsters hope to get back in the win column on Saturday at 6:05pm against the NERDS Herd.

Box Score Recap:

Slammers - 8 runs, 12 hits, 2 errors, 9 runners left on base.

Tully Monsters - 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 errors, 10 runners left on base.

WP - Will Headean (2-1)

LP - Taylor Bloye (1-1)

SV - Trevor Charpie

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Brian Parreira (3-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.