Florence Freedom Playoff Ticket Deals on Sale Now

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, are proud to announce that discounted ticket deals for the 2019 Frontier League playoffs are on sale now. There are multiple ways for fans to cheer on the first place Freedom as they continue their push into the playoffs, including a 'Playoff Pass' good for a ticket to all 2019 home playoff games for just $15. The special pricing of $15 for a Playoff Pass is a special pre-sale item. Once the home playoff schedule begins for the Freedom, the $15 option goes away.

Individual playoff game tickets will be $15 each the day of the game at the box office. Individual playoff ticket sales and Playoff Pass redemption will open as soon as the home schedule has been decided.

SPECIAL GROUP OFFER: Another opportunity for discounted playoff tickets benefits companies and social groups. Groups can have a team building night in a playoff atmosphere all while enjoying "Playoffs For Free" offer. Groups of a minimum of 15 or more can enjoy a complimentary group outing for a playoff game when they sign up for a 2020 group event next summer at the Freedom. Call 859-594-4487 ext. 11 for more information.

At the time of this release, the Freedom sit 4.5 games up on the Evansville Otters and River City Rascals with just 22 games to play. If the Freedom go on to clinch the Frontier League West Division, the team would open up the playoffs on the road on September 3 & 4, before returning home for games 3-5 of the series on September 6-8.

A wild card berth would mean the Freedom opening at home on September 3 & 4. All Frontier League playoff series are 5 games, with the two division winners making the post-season along with the next two best records representing wild card teams.

For all the information regarding the Frontier League playoff schedule and info, fans can visit http://frontierleague.com/playoffs-2019/.

NOTE: Fans that purchase Playoff Passes will be able to redeem them for all 2020 home exhibition games, as well as the regular season game of their choice should the Freedom not make the playoffs in 2019.

The Florence Freedom are members of the 10 team professional independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY.

