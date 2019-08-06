First Inning Tally Leads Florence to Shutout of Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, IL -The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, surrendered just one run, but dropped a 1-0 decision to the Florence Freedom in the opener of a mid-week series at Boomers Stadium.

Florence scored the only run of the game in the top of the first. Isaac Benard opened the game with a double to center and scored the lone tally on a two-out single from Ricky Ramirez, Jr. Schaumburg starter Gunnar Kines allowed just the single run in six innings of work, striking out nine in his ninth consecutive quality start. The bullpen held Florence at bay over three scoreless frames from Dylan Stutsman, Darrell Thompson and Connor Eller. Eller worked a perfect ninth in his first action in almost a week and has retired 20 consecutive batters.

Florence starter Scott Sebald and two relievers combined to allow just one runner to reach second base in the game. Sebald spun seven innings in the win. Quincy Nieporte notched two hits for the Boomers, who finished with four. Schaumburg has dropped four consecutive contests.

The Boomers (38-35) continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick's in the Summer! Wear green to the ballpark on what is also an All You Can Eat Wednesday. LHP Connor Reed (4-5, 3.68) makes the start for the Boomers against LHP George Faue (1-1, 4.50). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

