Flame Throwing Southpaws Blaze into Honkers Staff

April 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to announce left-handed pitchers Noah Rooney and Jace Root will join the Honkers pitching staff this summer.

Rooney, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, has seen limited action with the Gophers this spring. He's made five appearances, his last one coming on March 19th against Creighton, where he threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The Perham, Minn native had a tremendous career at Perham High School, where he holds the school record for most strikeouts in a single season with 94, and game with 16. Coming out of high school Prep Baseball Report ranked Rooney as the No. 3 pitcher and No. 10 overall player in Minnesota.

"I am very excited to have Noah join us this summer," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "He brings loads of intensity to every outing and has a great feel for his pitches from the left side."

Root, a redshirt-freshman at San Joaquin Delta College, is off to a great start for the Mustangs this season. In 14 appearances out of the bullpen Root is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA. The 6'1 lefty pitched for the Walnut Creek Crawdads of the California Collegiate League last summer and recorded a 3.17 ERA in 11 appearances, striking-out 18 batters in 22.2 innings pitched.

"Jace is going to play a big role in our bullpen," said Urbistondo. "He has a smooth delivery and his consistency will allow him to pitch in key spots for us this summer."

The Rochester Honkers start their quest for a sixth Northwoods League title on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field.

