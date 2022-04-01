Dock Spiders Hiring Fair Scheduled for April 13 from 4-7 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, WI - Join the Dock Spiders team this season! Attend the Dock Spiders Hiring Fair on Wednesday, April 13 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Dock Spiders front office at Herr-Baker Field. The club is accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, seasonal, game day positions during the hiring fair. Here is a complete listing of jobs available this season:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Positions:

Fan Assistance Booth - Assist front office staff with the operation of Fan Assistance during each game; Focus is on complete stadium knowledge, strong customer service rapport, quick decision-making skills, and professional judgment; Fans check in at the Fan Assistance Center for on-field activities, emergency PA requests, and to pick up prizes during the game

Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watch crowd for problems or injuries during game, assist fans safely out at the end of the game

Security - Responsible for fan safety; Must be 21 or older, with some experience

Promo Crew - Assist with in-game promotions and get fans excited and involved in the game

Video Production - Operate or direct video equipment/cameras for the Northwoods League video stream; Previous video or camera experience is a plus

Scoreboard - Accurately update balls, strikes, outs, runs, hits, etc. on the scoreboard during play; Play music in-between innings and as part of promotions

Kid's Zone Games - Interact with kids who are participating in the Speed Pitch, Slide, and Bounce House

Retail Store - Assist fans with checking out in the team store and help maintain the store appearance during games

Bat Boy/Girl - Must be 16 years or older

Concessions Positions:

NEW FOR 2022! Bartenders - Mix cocktails and pour drinks in a fun environment while providing a first-class customer experience; Must be 18 or older; Completion of liquor license course required prior to start date; Prior bartending experience a plus

Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games; A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred

Servers - Server experience preferred; Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required

Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession stands and kiosks

Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction

Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games; Required to lift half barrels (161 lbs.) on occasion; The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before arrival at the hiring fair. Applications are available at the Dock Spiders front office or a downloadable application can be found online at this LINK.

Job seekers may return completed applications to the Dock Spiders front office during normal business hours, in-person at the hiring fair, via email to info@dockspiders.com, or by mail to:

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Attn: Employment Application

PO Box 2152

Fond du Lac, WI 54936

Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Dock Spiders staff member and bring a photo ID and Social Security Card. Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders provide a fun and exciting work environment in a family-friendly atmosphere. Our team has the opportunity and responsibility to positively impact our staff, players, fans, and community.

Our organizational mission: "Our team will create the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin so that every guest walks away with a smile and the desire to return." The Dock Spiders are an equal opportunity employer.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced soon.

