Lumbermen Pick up Pair of Powerful Bats

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers added a pair of powerful right-handed bats to their 2022 roster today when the 20-year Northwoods League member announced the signing of Zane Faulk (Wallace-Dothan Community College) and Xavier Casserilla

Outfielder Zane Faulk is already building on what was a prolific freshman season at Wallace-Dothan Community College when he was named the Alabama Community College Conference Player of the Year in 2021. The Phenix City, Ala. native hit .439 with nine home runs and 63 RBI's and tacked on 18 doubles while posting a .495 on-base percentage. This season, the 5-11, 200-pound sophomore is back at it again hitting .314 with a team-best five homers and 24 RBI's through the first 30 games of 2022 and is also six-for-seven in stolen bases. Faulk has already committed to Georgia Southern and will join their program in the fall following a summer in the Northwoods with the Lumbernen.

Xavier Casserilla is on the top freshman prospects on the Wichita State Shockers roster and joins teammate Matthew Boyer in coming to La Crosse for the summer. Considered by many as the top hitting prospect coming out of the state of Texas, the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Casserilla in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft last summer but he turned it down to attend WSU. D1baseball.com picked Casserilla as the pre-season Freshman of the Year in the American Athletic Conference for this spring stating, "He put together a strong fall with a mature offensive approach and impressive bat-to-ball skills. He's expected to be a big-time hitter in the middle of that lineup."

Faulk, Caserrila and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

