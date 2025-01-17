Five Set Win for the Vibe in Home Opener

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (2-1) defeated the Columbus Fury (0-2) Thursday night at Gas South Arena, for the team's 2025 home opener.

The Vibe are on a two-game win streak, previously defeating Vegas Thrill in a three-set week last Sunday evening.

Atlanta's defense pressed throughout the match, finishing with 12 total blocks and 86 digs. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with five blocks, while middle blocker McKenna Vicini came in to put up three. On the floor, five players tallied double-digit digs - libero Morgan Hentz had 27, outside hitter Pia Timmer had 13, setter Marlie Monserez and Edmond had 12, and opposite hitter Merritt Beason finished with 10.

Hitting a .235 as a team, the Vibe were led again by Beason with 23 kills in the match. Both outsides reached double-digits on offense as well, having Timmer end with 11 kills and Edmond with 13.

Opposite hitter Anna Dixon made her on-court debut, bringing in the change of momentum the Vibe needed in the final set. Being down 6-9, Dixon put up two kills to bring the Vibe back into the match. Setter Whitney Bower tagged an ace and a few assists to get the Vibe up by one. The Vibe put away the Fury in the fifth set, 16-14, ending with a kill from Beason.

The Vibe stay in Atlanta to face the Grand Rapids Rise Fury on Sunday, January 19th at 6:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta will be hosting their Faith and Family night, celebrating a memorable experience rooted in shared values. Buy tickets now for Sunday's match!

Notes

Beason reaches a career-high of 23 kills in a match

Vibe takes down Fury in a tight five-set match, to start a win streak of two games

Defensive efforts for the Vibe made a stand - totaling 86 digs and 12 blocks as a team

