2025 PVF All-Star Match Tickets on Sale

January 17, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced that tickets for its inaugural All-Star Match - scheduled for February 22 - are now on sale to the general public. The match will be played at Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite, and shown nationally on CBS broadcast television.

As part of the general tickets launch, the league has also introduced a dynamic All-Star Match logo for the 2025 event. The logo showcases a star in forward motion, to represent the progression of pro volleyball in America. It displays the flames of the Indy Ignite, as a nod to the host. Making its debut in the logo is also the PVF wordmark, utilized for the first time in an official logo.

The match will feature some of the top volleyball players in the world, with all league teams being represented. Ticket prices start at $30 and the best seats are now available. Fans interested in buying tickets may do so online via Ticketmaster and can also purchase them via the Fishers Event Center box office, Wednesday through Friday between 9 am - 4 pm.

PVF's 2025 season continues this weekend after a successful opening week that saw over 45,000 fans witness the nation's best volleyball in person. For updates on PVF's schedule, partnerships, and additional exclusive content, visit ProVolleyball.com .

