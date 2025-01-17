Ignite Rise to Occasion, Sweep Grand Rapids

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite showed their tenacious attitude again tonight, posting an impressive sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise, 25-18, 28-26 and 25-16.

In front of an excited Fishers Event Center crowd that included WNBA star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, the Ignite advanced to 2-0 on the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season.

For the second straight match, outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led the charge, this time with 17 kills. The reigning PVF Player of the Week also added two service aces to the cause. Indy's attack was spread far and wide, with outside hitter Nina Cajic contributing 16 kills, two aces and a block, opposite hitter Azhani Tealer chipping in 10 kills and a block, and setter Sydney Hilley providing 44 assists for the second straight match to go along with a perfect kill percentage (three kills in as many attempts).

"We're kind of gritty, we're ready to fight whenever it comes down to it, and we're not going to be just walked on," Tealer said.

After dropping the first set in their season-opening victory over Orlando on Saturday, the Ignite have now reeled off six straight set wins. Indy broke open the first set tonight by going on an 8-1 run that included two Member-Meneh kills and back-to-back service aces, two kills and a block from Cajic, and a service ace from middle hitter Blake Mohler.

"The last match, the first set was a little rough and I felt like we wanted to come out strong," said middle blocker Caroline "CC" Crawford, who finished with two aces, two kills and a block. "I feel like we did that behind the service line and based on our defense and how gritty we were."

Grand Rapids, which fell to 0-3, led most of the second set until the Ignite scored three straight points - two on Member-Meneh kills - to draw even at 22-22. The seesaw set battled back and forth from there until yet another Member-Meneh kill and a Tealer block sealed the 28-26 win.

"They were putting up a good fight, which they absolutely should, but we really trusted each other," Member-Meneh said. "We are in these pressure moments all the time in practice, so we didn't have to overdo anything; we just had to stick to what we knew and it ended up working out."

The Ignite took control of the final set with a seven-point run midway through sparked by a trio of Tealer kills.

"We've been working really hard and tonight it kind of felt more like a well-oiled machine than it has in all the practices leading up to this and last Saturday as well," Tealer said. "We're kind of trusting each other, learning how to play with each other and our big guns are showing out and doing what they're supposed to do."

The Ignite take their 2-0 record into the first road match in the team's PVF history, at Columbus on Saturday. The Fury are 0-2 after losing to Atlanta tonight. The match streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. ET, with a same-day, tape-delay telecast airing at 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Clark's Visit Ignites Indy Players

Clark enjoyed the match from her seat at the baseline adjacent to the Ignite bench. Following the match, she chatted with the Indy players and joined them for a group photo. The Ignite appreciated her support.

"It was pretty sick," Tealer admitted. "She's probably one of the most popular people in the world in the past year, so we're glad she came. We're thankful for that. She's always welcome back."

To which Member-Meneh added, "Women supporting women in women's sports is very, very, very, very important."

