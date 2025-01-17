Valkyries Defeat Mojo in Four

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries [2-1] secured their first road win of the season over the San Diego Mojo [1-2] winning 3-1 by set scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15.

Adora Anae led the Valkyries with 27 kills, setting a new career high. She also had 10 digs and one block, securing her first double-double of the season. Full statistics for the match can be found here.

SCORE BY SET

1 2 3 4 Final

Valkyries 25 20 25 25 3

Mojo 23 25 17 15 1

Set 1

Adora Anae set the tone early for Orlando, getting the scoring started and taking an early charge with a 8-5 lead. San Diego, looking to even up the season series vs. Orlando, focused their offense on Kendra Dahlke, who missed most of the first matchup. Dahlke would provide a big spark by scoring five of the Mojo's first nine points. Despite San Diego's efforts, Orlando maintained control throughout the first set, never giving up the lead. The Valkyries sealed the set with a 25-23 victory, fueled by standout performances from Courtney Schwan and Adora Anae, who each contributed four kills.

Set 2

Much like in the opening set, Adora Anae provided the spark for the Valkyries as they aimed to make it five consecutive set wins to start the year against San Diego. However, the Mojo were ready for the challenge and responded pulling ahead with a 12-9 lead, after a back-and-forth affair. Despite Orlando's efforts to keep pace, costly errors in the serving game-seven service errors alone in set two-began to take their toll. This opened the door for San Diego to seize momentum with a decisive 5-0 run, ultimately clinching the set 25-20. Maya Tabron shined for the Mojo in set two, leading her team with five kills.

Set 3

The Valkyries aimed to bounce back in set three, while the Mojo looked to build on the momentum they had gained at the end of set two. After being limited to just one kill in the previous set, Brittany Abercrombie came out firing, delivering the first two Valkyries kills and igniting a spark that powered her team to a 15-10 lead. Abercrombie's impact extended beyond her attacks-her dominance at the net, along with Natalie Foster's strong blocking, stifled San Diego's attempts to close the gap. The Valkyries sealed the set with a 10-7 run, capped off by a big block from Natalie Foster. Abercrombie finished the set as the team leader in kills with seven, boasting a stellar .462 hitting percentage

Set 4

Trailing 2-1 in the match, San Diego faced a tough situation as they fought to force a decisive fifth set in front of their home crowd. They came out strong, jumping to an early 3-1 lead. However, Orlando remained relentless, refusing to let the match get to five sets. The Valkyries surged ahead, climbing to an impressive 18-10 lead and maintained their momentum to close out the match with a commanding 3-1 victory over the San Diego Mojo. Adora Anae led the charge for Orlando, recording seven kills in the final set.

The Valkyries are back in action on Sunday, January 19, against the Vegas Thrill at 8 p.m. ET at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV.

