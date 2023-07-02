Five-Run Fourth Powers River Riders Past State Liners; Ends Five-Game Losing Streak
July 2, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders saw a five-game losing streak come to an end on Sunday evening with a 7-3 win over the Bristol State Liners.
Elizabethton struck first in the first, when a single from Brendan Jones brought home Trey Fenderson, making it 1-0. But the State Liners tied the game in the second, when Nick Arias scored on a Jake Cooper single.
However, the River Riders took the lead for good in the third, when a double from Austen Jaslove brought home Fenderson.
They extended the lead in the fourth with five runs. One run came home on a bunt single and an error by the pitcher with runners at first and second. Then there were run-scoring hits by Kade Huff and Xavier Cintron, a bases-loaded walk by Hayden Moore and a sacrifice fly by Jones that extended the lead to 7-1.
Bristol got two in the sixth, one on another Cooper single and one on an Easton Rulli single to make it 7-3, but that was as close as the State Liners would get.
The River Riders will be back in action Monday night against the Greeneville Flyboys. First pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for 7 p.m.
