Axmen Pick Up Close Win Over River Turtles

PULASKI, Va. - The first month for Kingsport had its ups and downs as the Axmen went 10-12. That record improved to 11-12 on Saturday as Kingsport defeated the struggling Pulaski River Turtles at Calfee Park by a final of 8-5.

Pulaski (4-15) did jump on the board first as the River Turtles tagged Kingsport starter Micky Scheetz for three runs in the first. Irvin Weems III started with a single. Weems then scored on a single by Ryan Kennell. Sam White then reached on an error, and the Glen Allen, Virginia native Owen DeShazo scored Kennell and White on a two-run double.

Kingsport (11-12) picked up their first two runs of the game in the third as Deniel Ortiz sent his fourth home run of the season over the right-center field wall scoring himself and Ryan Miller to cut the deficit to a one-run ballgame, 3-2.

The Axmen grabbed the lead in the fourth as Mayes White scored on a River Turtles fielding error and Kevin Fernandez scored on an RBI double by Andrew Citron. Ortiz then collected his third RBI, scoring Citron and Shea McGahan scored Mike Mancini with a sacrifice fly. Kingsport led 6-3 after four innings.

Pulaski collected a run back on a Kingsport fielding error in the fifth, making it 6-4.

Deniel Ortiz came back for more in the six, however, sending a ball clean out of the stadium over the center field wall, notching RBIs four and five on the day, his second homer of the game and his fifth of the season. Kingsport led 8-4 at that point.

Pulaski tallied one more run as Weems created some baserunning magic off Kingsport reliver Nick Bruno in the seventh as he singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball by McGahan, drawing the score 8-5, where it would ultimately stay.

Owen Kovacs of ETSU made his Kingsport debut, striking out five batters through 2 2/3 innings, securing the win. Dominik Ramil delivered his best outing of the year picking up the six out save, his first, and striking out two. For Pulaski, Caden Gaudette was hit with the loss.

Despite early season struggles, Pulaski reliever Isaac Williams picked up five strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings of work.

The two teams are back at it again for Seven-Inning Sunday, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

