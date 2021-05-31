Fitzgerald's 8th Inning Blast Propels Ems to 2-1 Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (15-9) were able to split the series at three games apiece in the final game of their series against the Spokane Indians (9-15) in a 2-1 win that ended their losing skid at two games and moved Eugene into a three-way tie for first place in the High-A West.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: John Timmins (1-0, 3.86 ERA): 1.0 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 1 BB | 0 K

Losing Pitcher: Dugan Darnell (0-1, 18.00 ERA): 1.0 IP | 3 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 0 BB | 0 K

Save: Taylor Rashi (S: 2, 6.23 ERA): 1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 2 K

HR(s): Fitzgerald (EUG): 3rd

HOW IT HAPPENED: The Eugene Emeralds were able to end a week that saw them lose four key players with a thrilling come-from-behind win against the Spokane Indians who took a 1-0 first inning lead on an error that allowed Eddy Diaz to score.

This run would be their last due to some extraordinary pitching for the Emeralds who allowed only one hit after the first inning. Soloman Bates, John Timmins and Taylor Rashi combined for 5.1 innings allowing only one hit and two walks and throwing five strikeouts including two from Rashi that iced the game for the Ems.

The Indians could've added an insurance run in the top of the 8th on a single to left field from designated hitter Kyle Datres, but a defensive gem that saw Jacob Gonzalez and shortstop Will Wilson combine to gun Willie MacIver out at home kept Spokane's lead at 1-0.

The Emeralds had multiple chances to take the lead, including two bases loaded opportunities that resulted in zero runs, but the bottom of the 8th inning saw that change with a Tyler Fitzgerald bomb to left field that scored Logan Wyatt and ended up being the winning runs in a 2-1 defensive battle that ended with Eugene's 15th win of the season.

While the Ems did leave 8 runners on base, a combined 2 hit performance by Eugene's pitchers was more than enough to lead them to a win on Sunday night at PK Park.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Tyler Fitzgerald - 2B: Fitzgerald's 8th inning homer was his 3rd of the season tilted the score in favor of the Emeralds on a night where runs were hard to come by for both the home and away teams.

Emeralds Pitchers - P: The Emeralds pitching core came together for an absolute gem of a performance against the Indians Sunday night. A single unearned run in the first inning was the only thing preventing a shutout in favor of the Ems.

