Canadians Walk-Off with a Split Series, 2-1

EVERETT, Wash.-- The Everett AquaSox (15-9) were unable to hold the Vancouver Canadians (15-9), falling in the bottom of the ninth, 2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After six scoreless innings, Connor Hoover hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing David Sheaffer to score from third. The Canadians quickly tied the game; in the bottom of the seventh, Sebastian Espino hit a line drive single to center field, scoring Spencer Horwitz.

Still tied 1-1, Horwitz led off the bottom of the ninth with a double, advancing to third on a groundout. Luis De Los Santos hit a sacrifice fly to center field, driving in Horwitz for a 2-1 Canadians victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered four hits, including one double from Sheaffer. On the mound, RHP Juan Then pitched six complete innings, allowing two hits while striking out six. RHP Isaiah Campbell pitched the remaining three innings, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. All fans who attend the June 1 or 2 game will have the option to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the Snohomish County Health District's event, "Knock COVID out of the Park." Purchase single game tickets here!

