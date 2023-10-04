Fitzgerald, Harrison, Brooks Named Triple-A All-Stars

October 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calf. - To put the finishing touches on the 2023 campaign, Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB(tm)) has announced the Triple-A league awards and All-Star teams. Among the list of Pacific Coast League All-Stars are a trio of Sacramento River Cats in INF Tyler Fitzgerald, LHP Kyle Harrison, and OF/1B Trenton Brooks.

Culminating a year in which he was also named Team MVP, Fitzgerald was named the PCL's All-Star shortstop by closing the 2023 season slashing .287/.358/.499 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI. In addition to his 20 dingers, Fitzgerald also swiped 29 bases making him the first River Cat since 2015 to reach the 20-20 club. Just as impressively, one of Fitzgerald's home runs was of the inside-the-park variety, the first for Sacramento since early in the 2018 season.

The Louisville product was also the team leader in multi-hit games (33) and multi-RBI games (16), and in addition to producing eight hitting streaks of five games or more, ended the campaign with 20 doubles and four triples. This was the second Triple-A award of the season for Fitzgerald, as he was named the PCL Player of the Week for May 8-14, just his second week at Triple-A. This is the third All-Star honor in Fitzgerald's career, as he was named a NWL Post-Season All-Star in 2021 with the Eugene Emeralds (A+) while also being named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star that same year.

Starting the year as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, Harrison earned his All-Star honor after he made a total of 20 appearances for the River Cats while recording a 1-3 record, 4.66 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. A strikeout machine, the southpaw finished his first Triple-A campaign by totaling 105 strikeouts prior to his promotion to the big leagues, leading to a rate of 14.39 strikeouts per nine innings. Proving his prowess, Harrison logged 11 consecutive starts in which he fanned five or more batters, the third longest streak in Triple-A this season.

Also named to the 2023 Futures game, opposing batters managed just a .215 average against Harrison, which included left-handed batters hitting just .171 (14-for-82). His first Triple-A win came on June 15 against Sugar Land in which he allowed only two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings, striking out eight along the way. This is the fourth All-Star award in the career for Harrison, as he was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in each of the past two years (2021, 2022) while also being selected as a CAL Post-Season All-Star with the San Jose Giants (A) in 2021.

A mid-season addition, Brooks captured his PCL All-Star honor at designated hitter after posting a slash line of .286/.400/.516 while also swatting 22 homers and 90 RBI. Though he played just 24 contests with Sacramento, Brooks made an immediate splash by homering in his second and third games with the River Cats, ultimately going on to tally six of his homers and 19 of his RBI in a Sacramento uniform.

In his short time, Brooks was one of only two River Cats to hit home runs in consecutive games on three different occasions. Among those instances included leaving the yard in three straight games from Sept. 7-9 against the team he spent much of the season with, the Las Vegas Aviators. Overall for the season, the left-handed hitting Brooks also compiled 31 doubles, one triple, and drew 78 walks to 77 strikeouts. This is the second All-Star honor in Brooks' career, as he was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2021.

Secure your spot to watch the next group of Sacramento All-Stars by renewing your season ticket membership for 2024 or by placing a deposit to become a new member. More information on memberships can be found by visiting rivercatsrenewal.com, emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or calling (916) 371-HITS (4487). Single game tickets will go on sale at the River Cats' Preseason Party in March 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.