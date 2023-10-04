Michael Busch Named 2023 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Michael Busch has been selected as the 2023 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player as well as the league's Top MLB Prospect, Minor League Baseball announced today. Award winners were selected by voting among league managers.

Busch played in 98 games with Oklahoma City this season in addition to appearing in 27 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his time in the PCL, Busch led the league among qualified hitters in slugging percentage (.618) and on-base plus slugging (1.049). He also ranked second in batting average (.323), third in on-base percentage (.431), fourth in home runs (27), fifth in RBI (90), fifth in extra-base hits (57) and fifth in total bases (241).

During 2023 postseason play, Busch went 5-for-13 over three games, including two home runs, while helping Oklahoma City to its first league title since 1996.

"Every day Michael showed up and put in the time," said Oklahoma City Dodgers manager Travis Barbary. "He's a pro at everything he does, and it's allowed him to handle any adversity he's been through. He's a special guy that makes everyone around him better."

Busch is the first Oklahoma City player to win a league MVP award since Nelson Cruz in 2008 and the sixth OKC player to win a league MVP award during the team's Triple-A history, also joining Dave Roberts (1965), Steve Buechele (1985), Juan González (1990) and Lee Stevens (1996).

Busch was also named the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He was one of three finalists for Minor League Baseball's Hitting Prospect of the Year Award and was named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team.

Originally from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Busch, 25, played collegiately at the University of North Carolina and was selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to Busch, pitcher Gavin Stone was also named to the PCL All-Star Team. Over 21 games (19 starts), Stone went 7-4 with a 4.74 ERA while leading OKC in both strikeouts (120) and innings (100.2). After a bumpy start to his season, Stone posted a 2.49 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and .168 opponent batting average over the final three months of the season. In Game 2 of the PCL Championship Series, he notched 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings to help lead the Dodgers to clinch the championship. Stone also appeared in eight games (four starts) for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Stone, 24, is a native of Lake City, Ark., and was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Central Arkansas. He was named the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

After winning the 2023 Pacific Coast League Championship, the OKC Dodgers will begin the 2024 season Friday, March 29, 2024 in Tacoma, Wash., with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. For information about 2024 season ticket packages or group outings, visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.

