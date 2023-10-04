Coco Montes Named to PCL Post-Season All-Star Team

October 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Coco Montes has been named to the Pacific Coast League's Post-Season All-Star team as the utility player, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

The Miami native adds one more accolade to his recent flurry, as he was voted by his Isotopes teammates as Most Valuable Player and Power Hitter of the Year. In 107 contests for Albuquerque, Montes compiled a slash line of .317/.400/.550 with 26 doubles, five triples, 22 homers, 89 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He also appeared in 18 games with the Rockies, launching a two-run homer in his Major League debut June 11 vs. San Diego.

Montes finished third in the circuit among qualifiers in average (.317) and OPS (.950), fourth in slugging (.550) and runs (96), seventh in hits (138) and total bases (240), tied for seventh in RBI (89) and eighth in OBP (.400). He paced Albuquerque with 46 multi-hit contests and registered a pair of double-digit hitting streaks over the final month of the season. Additionally, Montes capped a dramatic rally on May 6 with a walk-off single to defeat Sugar Land.

On two separate occasions, Montes compiled four consecutive multi-hit performances: April 8-12 and May 12-16. He was also named PCL Player of the Week from April 11-16, going 11-for-26 with four doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBI, helping Albuquerque win four of six games at El Paso.

This marks the second time Montes has been the recipient of a Post-Season All-Star honor, as he was named to the Pioneer League's end-of-year squad in 2018. He also received Most Valuable Player laurels for the circuit that summer.

Montes becomes the 26th Isotope to be a PCL Post-Season All-Star. There have been 25 to garner such recognition since 2007 after only one player had the distinction from 2003-06. Since 2007, Albuquerque has placed at least one member on the year-end team every season.

