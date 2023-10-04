Three Bees Named Pacific Coast League All-Stars

SALT LAKE CITY - Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell, first baseman Trey Cabbage and second baseman Michael Stefanic were named to the 2023 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team. Votes were cast by league managers and final decisions were determined by the Commisioner's Office. Salt Lake's three All-Star nods were tied for the most for any team in the PCL.

Adell was one of the most feared power hitters in the PCL in 2023, racking up 24 home runs in 74 games with Salt Lake. In April, he set a franchise record with a home run in six consecutive games and was named PCL Player of the Week. Adell's power also provided one of the highlights of the Bees season when he hit a 514-foot home run, the longest homer ever tracked at any level of professional baseball during the Statcast era (2015-present). A first round selection by the Angels in the 2017 MLB draft is Adell's second Minor League Post-Season All-Star selection.

Cabbage became just the sixth player in the 120-year history of the Pacific Coast League to produce a 30-homer, 30-steal season. He joined Kyle Tucker (2019), Joc Pederson (2014), Frank Demaree (1934), Lefty O'Doul (1927) and Tony Lazzeri (1925) in the club and became the first member to represent the Bees franchise. Cabbage finished tied for the league lead in home runs and was in the top 10 in total bases, RBIs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS. Cabbage joined the Angels as a Minor League free agent prior to the 2022 season and made his MLB debut on July 14 with the Halos. This is Cabbage's first Minor League All-Star selection.

Stefanic won not only the PCL batting title but also took the Minor League crown, posting a .365 average and lead the league in on-base percentage with a franchise record .463 mark. Stefanic also set a franchise record by reaching base in 62-consecutive games, taking a nine-game streak from the end of 2022 and then adding on the first 53 games of his 2023 season. An undrafted free agent out of Westmont College, Stefanic played in 25 games for the Angels this season and this is his second Minor League All-Star nod.

The Bees will begin the 2024 season on March 29 in Sacramento with the home opener coming at Smith's Ballpark on April 2. Season tickets for the 2024 season are available now starting at $9 a game. For more info, call or text 801-325-BEES, email [email protected] or visit www.slbees.com.

