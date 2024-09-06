First Multi-Goal Game in League History Leads Carolina Ascent to Victory

September 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Carolina Ascent is on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). The match can be streamed on Peacock.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent started the match on the attack with heavy possession in the final third and multiple crosses into the penalty area. #10 Rylee Baisden hit a dangerous shot from along the endline in the 17th minute, but the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper secured her own rebound.

On the other end, #3 Giovanna DeMarco made a crucial block on a shot by #18 Addison McCain from close range in the 18th minute.

Baisden and #7 Jill Aguilera connected in the 24th minute on a cross, but Aguilera could not get a clean touch on the ball to direct it towards goal. Carolina Ascent continued pressuring on offense, and it paid off.

In the 26th minute, Fort Lauderdale United surrendered a corner kick off a poor pass on defense. #21 Renée Guion scored directly off the set piece, bouncing the ball off the far post and into the back of the net.

Halftime: Carolina Ascent FC 1, Fort Lauderdale United FC 0.

Despite not recording too many shots, Carolina Ascent maintained consistent pressure on the Fort Lauderdale defense.

Carolina Ascent doubled its lead in the 69th minute with Aguilera's first goal of the season. She was waiting on the back post and finished a looping cross from Baisden.

The hosts thought the lead was extended to three in the 86th minute when Aguilera played a short free kick to DeMarco, but the flag was raised for offside.

#11 Jaida McGrew, who joined Carolina Ascent on a USL Academy Contract, made her debut and immediately sparked the offense late in the game.

At the beginning of second-half stoppage time, Fort Lauderdale United got on the scoresheet with a goal by #17 Jasmine Hamid after a cross by #11 Sh'Nia Gordon deflected off the crossbar into her path.

Fulltime: Carolina Ascent FC 2, Fort Lauderdale United FC 1.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC is the first team to score multiple goals in a single match in USL Super League history.

#21 Renée Guion scored her first goal for Carolina Ascent FC.

#7 Jill Aguilera scored her first goal for Carolina Ascent FC.

#13 Addisyn Merrick started for Carolina Ascent only one day after she was announced as an addition to the team.

#11 Jaida McGrew, who is on a USL Academy Contract, made her professional debut.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

Opening statement

"I thought the players were phenomenal tonight. The work they put in, the quality, the discipline was all there. What a good performance from our players tonight. We can't expect to come out [on opening day] and have a finished product. Week to week, we need to continue to take steps forward, and tonight was a good step forward for our group."

On defending Fort Lauderdale United

"Fort Lauderdale is a really good team with good players. For us, it was about limiting their time on the ball and making sure that when we decide to press and where, we limit their ability. They have some very quick players, and it was important to limit that. Our defending not only stopped Fort Lauderdale, but our defending gave us our best chances. It was a complete team performance, and it was nice to actually scout an opponent."

On what he's learned about his team so far this season

"I love my team. These players are phenomenal. We're really careful with who we bring in, and we're really careful with the people we're recruiting. We have such a good group of people who want to work hard, have the same mission, and have a common goal. I'm so proud of them, I like where we're going, and we have great people."

#21 Renée Guion

On scoring an Olimpico

"I'd love to say it was [intentional]. We practice different types of set pieces all the time. To be able to curl it in like that was a great way to start off my scoring with this team."

On every player contributing all around the field no matter the position

"It's our work ethic. Winning the ball back wherever you are on the field can help us maintain higher position and get more scoring opportunities."

#7 Jill Aguilera

On how the opening goal helped the team

"It was coming. We were really patient in the attack, and the goal that Renée scored came off of their own mistake. We were creating chances on our own and taking advantage of their mistakes, and it was just bound to happen one way or another. Renée took that on her shoulders and dinked it off the post."

On back-to-back games with goal contributions

"We have a really great group of girls. We all have the same common goal, and we're all trying to create goal-scoring chances, whether that's me scoring, me assisting, or me assisting the assist. No matter what, nobody really cares who is putting the ball in the back of the net as long as somebody is doing it, and as a collective, we're doing it together."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC faces Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) at One Spokane Stadium. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

