Brooklyn Football Club Announces the Perecman Firm as Official Sponsor

September 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced it has entered into a partnership with The Perecman Firm, a premier personal injury law firm serving the greater New York City metropolitan area. As part of the partnership, The Perecman Firm will become an official sponsor of both BKFC's men's and women's teams, as well as youth community programs.

"The Perecman Firm brings us one step closer to delivering the best experience for BKFC players and fans," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn Football Club. "This partnership supports our teams and youth programs and highlights the depth and excitement of the soccer community in New York, enhancing the fan experience with dynamic branding and unique activations."

The Perecman Firm will receive premium kit placement on the top back of the official BKFC match jerseys for both the men's and women's teams, visible on TV broadcasts and available for retail. In addition, the firm will have prominent sideline field board signage at all BKFC home games at Maimonides Park, Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Our commitment to advocating for New York City's underserved communities aligns perfectly with Brooklyn Football Club's mission of building an inclusive and engaged fanbase," said David H. Perecman, founder of The Perecman Firm. "We are proud to support these teams and look forward to contributing to the youth initiatives that will inspire the next generation of soccer players and community leaders."

As the presenting sponsor of all Brooklyn FC Youth Clinics, The Perecman Firm will support programs that encourage soccer development and community involvement. The firm's branding will be featured in all promotional items and giveaways associated with the clinics.

