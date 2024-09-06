Brooklyn FC Adds Three More Players to Its Inaugural Roster

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed Yabeserra Rich, Ã¢ÂÂ Carlyn Preslely, and Haley Miller for the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. The three players were selected for their achievements, skill, and passion on the field.

Yabeserra "Serra" Rich, originally from Saco, ME, joins Brooklyn Football Club after finding early career success with the FC Stars ECRL and ECNL, securing 25 goals, 16 assists, and a conference championship. Rich brings international experience to the team, playing for Burnley FC Ladies and Manchester United U21. Most recently, she played in the USL W League as a forward with Greenville Liberty.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of BKFC's inaugural season," said Rich. "Living in NYC was always something I wanted to experience and to now also be able to play the sport I love here is surreal. I am beyond excited!"

Carlyn Presley joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing with Tormenta FC in the USL W League during the 2024 season. Originally from Austin, Texas, Presley played at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she received C-USA All-Conference Second-Team Honors, notching a team-best six goals and two assists.

"I am beyond excited to start my professional career with Brooklyn FC and for the opportunity to be a part of something special," said Presley. "I am looking forward to working with such an amazing group of players, coaches, staff, and the very welcoming community to build this program. The energy of this city and club is contagious, and I can't wait to get started!"

Haley Miller comes to Brooklyn from the USL W League, where she played for Brooke House FC during the 2024 season. Before joining Brooke House FC, Miller made her professional debut with the Portland Thorns FC against the Chicago Red Stars in the Thorns 1st Team Pre-season Tournament.

"I'm incredibly blessed and thrilled to join Brooklyn FC and be part of such an exceptional team and community," said Miller. "Excited for the journey ahead and ready to give it my all both on and off the pitch!"

