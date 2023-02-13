First Look at the New Stadiums at Future Legends

We are thrilled to showcase the progress of FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium and Future Legends Field. Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm seasons at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. We are grateful for our General Contractor, Jaco Construction, and the many other subcontractors we've worked with for all their continuous hard work to make Future Legends Complex a premier destination in Northern Colorado.

Future Legends Field

Coming Early Summer 2023

Capacity: 2,200

Owlz and Hailstorm set to begin seasons in this stadium

FNBO Field at

TicketSmarter Stadium

Coming Fall 2023

Capacity: 6,500 for games,

15,000 for concerts

Season tickets for NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm will be released this Friday, February 17th, followed by an individual ticket release later this spring.

An email with ticketing information is coming soon. All questions and inquiries can be sent to tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

Follow Future Legends Complex on social media for upcoming announcements of construction progress and other exciting amenity updates.

