Vibes Sign Anders Green to 2023 Contract

February 13, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed INF Anders Green to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Green split his time last season with the Missoula Paddleheads and the Salem Senators of the Mavericks League. In 17 games with Salem, Green hit .406/1/21 in 69 at-bats. He played his college ball with the College of San Mateo (CA), Dallas Baptist University (TX), and William Jessup University (CA).

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

