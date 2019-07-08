First Inning Runs Provide Momentum for Fourth Straight Win

Elizabethton, Tennessee - The Elizabethton Twins struck for three runs in the first inning and didn't look back Sunday evening, with good pitching and insurance runs later on helping the E-Twins top the Johnson City Cardinals 7-3.

In the first inning, the game went from a scoreless tie to a 3-0 E-Twins lead in the matter of six pitches. With one out, Charles Mack drew a one-out single, scored on a Seth Gray double and then Gray came home when Matt Wallner crushed the first pitch he saw for a two-run home run.

Mack had a good day at the plate, hitting a home run of his own on the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, his third home run of the year.

"I was seeing the ball well, as a team we looked really good at the plate today, just loving what we're doing out here," Mack said. "We've been doing a lot of good work in the weight room, so it's been helpful."

Three walks, a pair of singles from Albee Weiss and Max Smith, plus a hit batter scored three runs in the sixth for Elizabethton and with the pitching staff looking as strong as they have all home stand, the Twins dominated the entire game.

Prelander Berroa earned his first win of the season, thanks to five strong innings with just two earned runs allowed and three strikeouts.

After Berroa's exit, Osiris German and Nate Hadley continued what the bullpen has done since the Twins returned home Thursday. The right-handers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

The E-Twins, now 11-8, sit 0.5 game above the Johnson City Cardinals and tied for first place in the Appalachian League West Division. The Twins and Cardinals meet again Monday, at 6:30 p.m. in Johnson City.

