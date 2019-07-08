Pulaski Yankees, Growing the Future to Offer Students Free Admission with Paid Adult

July 8, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today announced that students in all local school systems may receive a free general admission ticket to all remaining 2019 home game with the purchase of a paid adult ticket to the same game. The free student tickets are presented by Shelor Motor Mile Growing the Future.

"This is very similar to what we have offered students in past seasons, and we can't wait to welcome these kids to the ballpark again this summer," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "We're fortunate to have a great community partner in Growing the Future and are thankful for the opportunity this provides for so many local students in our area."

In order to receive the free GA ticket, students must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket and tell the ticketing staff which school they attend. The offer is valid for all remaining regular season home games for the 2019 season.

The Yankees return home to Calfee Park to start a seven-game homestand this coming Wednesday. Ticket and promotional information is available at pulaskiyankees.net or by calling (540) 980-1070.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.