First Horizon Park to Host Clip in 4 the Cure

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that First Horizon Park will host Clip In 4 The Cure on Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m. Nashville's inaugural relay-style cycling event supports cancer initiatives at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Participants can register as a team of four (4) or individually. Each bike allows for four team members, one for each cycling hour of the event. Each hour of the relay pairs a live DJ with a Nashville spin instructor, creating four exhilarating hours to sweat it out and help beat cancer.

The cycling sessions run in 45-minute increments beginning at 8:00 a.m. and finishing at 11:45 a.m. The stationary cycling will take place on the concourse level of First Horizon Park.

Registration is live and can be found at www.clipin4thecure.com. All attendees will be given the opportunity and are encouraged to fundraise for their team. All registration fees will be credited toward fundraising, and every dollar raised will go directly toward lifesaving research and innovative patient care with the ultimate goal of creating a world without cancer.

Clip In 4 the Cure will continue to follow guidance from hospital leadership pursuant to CDC updates for social distancing, masking, vaccination and testing guidelines. Event organizers will communicate protocols and updates to participants via email prior to the event.

