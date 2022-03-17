Because It's Pi Day in Worcester...Polar Park to Host Inaugural "Pie-K" Saturday, April 30

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will team up with a century-old staple of the Worcester community, Table Talk Pies, to host the Inaugural "Table Talk Pies Pie-K" which starts and ends at Polar Park, Saturday, April 30. Opening Ceremonies commence at 8:15 a.m., followed by the race at 9 a.m. Closing Ceremonies take place at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is now open at woosox.com or woosoxfoundation.org/pie-k. Using this link, participants may also purchase a special Berm ticket, presented by Simply Orthodontics, to the WooSox' Friday night game April 29, or the late afternoon game Saturday, April 30. Five dollars of the $14 ticket will benefit the WooSox Foundation.

The walk 'n' run begins and ends at the ballpark and showcases the Heart of the Commonwealth, including the Miss Worcester Diner, City Hall, the Mercantile Center, and the DCU Center. For those who would like an inside-the-park home run (or walk), they will be permitted to enjoy the Polar Park Warning Track. Each lap is a quarter mile.

The registration deadlines and fees are as follows:

Adults (ages 13 and up)

- "Early Bird" (3/14-3/20): $22

- "Regular" (3/21-4/29): $30

- "Day Of" (4/30): $40

Kids (ages 6 through 12)

- "Early Bird" (3/14-3/20): $15

- "Regular" (3/21-4/29): $20

- "Day Of" (4/30): $25

Youngsters 5 and under are free, but the foundation welcomes additional donations.

Registrants may pick up their race packets from the WooSox Team Store Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday, April 30, 7-8 a.m. Walk-up registrations will also be allowed at that time.

Pie-K participants will comprise six age groups: under 18, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and up. The male and female winners of each group receive a special WooSox Swag Bag. All participants will receive a medal and a Table Talk Pie.

The male and female to place first overall will each receive the grand prize, including four tickets to a mutually agreed upon WooSox game with seats in the suite of WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg; the opportunity to throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch; a WooSox Swag Bag, and a commemorative plaque.

The second-place finishers will each receive four tickets to a WooSox game; the opportunity to say, "Play Ball!" presented by Webster Five Bank at home plate before the game; a WooSox Swag Bag; and a commemorative plaque.

The third-place finishers will each receive two tickets to a WooSox game; the opportunity to participate in "Placing the Bases" before a game; a WooSox Swag Bag; and a commemorative plaque.

Friends and family members are invited to cheer on their loved ones from anywhere along the Main Concourse, including the seating bowl. Concessions will be available for purchase. In addition, children may enjoy the Plymouth St. Playground, presented by the CCUA, where they will be greeted by WooSox Mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog.

"We have long contemplated a 5K that starts and ends at Polar Park," Steinberg said, "and we are thrilled that our corporate partners, Table Talk Pies, are making our 5K a Pie-K. We are also delighted that the route is quintessential Worcester, with many of the landmarks that reflect the past and future of this warm and welcoming city. With so many sites, our runners may lead the league in selfies."

The WooSox Foundation, established January 28, 2020, focuses primarily on four areas: education, social justice, conquering cancer, and diamond sports. Among its programs are WooSox Scholars, middle schoolers who each receive college scholarships of $10,000; WooSox Mentors, front office members who partner with Big Brothers/Big Sisters to spend time with children at Gates Lane Elementary School; the WooSox' partnership with UMass Memorial Medical Center and the Jimmy Fund to help children and families who are in the battle; and "Tyler's Teammates," which helps raise and distribute funds to give more children the opportunity to play and enjoy baseball and softball.

