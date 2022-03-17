WooSox Add Tyler Murray to Broadcast Team

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox are pleased to announce that Tyler Murray, who has been the lead broadcaster of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the past six seasons, has been hired to replace Josh Maurer, who last month accepted a job as a radio broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The WooSox will have all of their 150 games this season broadcast on the WooSox Radio Network, led by flagship Nash Icon 98.9 FM along with several other stations along the Network.

In addition, all 75 home games at Polar Park will once again be televised on NESN or NESN+. It represents the second straight season that NESN has aired all Worcester Red Sox home games and it will mark the 35th consecutive year that NESN has been scheduled to televise games of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate dating back to 1988 in Pawtucket (although the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic).

Murray will join returning members of the WooSox broadcast team - Jim Cain, Mike Antonellis, Jay Burnham, and Cooper Boardman - to call WooSox action on both radio and television.

In addition to 11 years as a Minor League broadcaster, Tyler is the primary voice for Hockey East on NESN and he broadcasts dozens of college sporting events on NESN throughout the year. He also has a presence in Central Mass doing radio play-by-play for UMass football and basketball.

A Medfield, Massachusetts native and a Xaverian Brothers High School & Boston University graduate, Tyler filled-in on radio for a handful of WooSox games last season.

"I couldn't be more honored and excited to join such a storied organization like the WooSox and their outstanding broadcast team," said Murray. "The chance to work with terrific broadcasters and good friends like Jim Cain, Mike Antonellis, Jay Burnham, and Cooper Boardman - and following in the legacy of Josh Maurer - is an absolute dream come true. When I had the chance to fill in for a few WooSox games last season, I could tell Polar Park was a special place, and I can't wait to call it home."

After graduating from BU with a Broadcast Journalism degree in 2011, Tyler started his minor league play-by-play career with the Daytona Cubs in 2012 and spent four years in the Florida State League. He returned to New England to broadcast for the Fisher Cats in 2016. Two years later he witnessed one of the most impressive seasons in MiLB history, as generational prospects (and current Toronto stars) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio led New Hampshire to an Eastern League Championship.

Murray, who lives in Nashua, NH with his wife Chrissy, has also provided play-by-play for Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training on the Sportsnet Radio Network and for the New Balance Future Stars Series at Fenway Park, Citi Field, and across the country. Beyond baseball season, he has provided play-by-play for a variety of sports and schools in New England over the past 10 years including Holy Cross, UMass, Harvard, Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern, among many others.

Jim Cain returns to the airwaves for his sixth season behind the mic for the PawSox/WooSox. In addition to calling all WooSox games home and away during the season, he is also a full-time member of the team's Front Office staff as Corporate Events Manager (since 2017). Jim broke into professional baseball as the play-by-play voice of the Bradenton Marauders (Single A-Pirates) in 2016 before joining the PawSox. He spends part of his off-season as the TV play-by-play voice of UMass women's basketball on NESN. In addition, he calls various sports at schools such as Harvard, Holy Cross, and Northeastern. A native of Wakefield, MA, Jim graduated from Emerson College, where he played baseball, in 2016 with a Broadcast Journalism degree.

Mike Antonellis joined the PawSox prior to the COVID-cancelled 2020 season after spending 15 years as the voice of Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The Ashland native and Grafton resident made his official Triple-A debut with the WooSox in 2021 handling both radio and television play-by-play duties. The 2022 season is Mike's 26th in professional baseball after making stops with the Erie SeaWolves (2004), Kane County Cougars (2002-03), Syracuse Chiefs & Utica Blue Sox (2001), Potomac Cannons (1997-2000), and Portland Sea Dogs (2001-2019). A veteran of over 3,000 minor league games, Antonellis has called college and high school sports around the Northeast.

Jay Burnham has been calling games for the PawSox/WooSox since he filled-in on Pawtucket broadcasts during the 2019 season. He was in the radio or television booth at Polar Park for most WooSox games in 2021. Jay finished his fourth season with UMass Athletics as the Voice of the Minutemen in 2021-22. A Western Massachusetts native, he is the primary play-by-play broadcaster for UMass football and men's basketball on both radio and TV. An 18-year veteran of Minor League Baseball, Burnham has previously been the play-by-play voice for the Hagerstown Suns (2003-2004), Pensacola Pelicans (2005-2007), Asheville Tourists (2008-2009), Trenton Thunder (2010-2012) and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2013-18).

Cooper Boardman is in his second season with the Worcester Red Sox filling-in on radio broadcasts while also appearing as the sideline reporter during WooSox telecasts on NESN. He was Worcester's broadcast intern in 2021 and also assisted with Media Relations. A graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University, Cooper was Sports Director at WJPZ Radio from 2017-2021 and called a wide-variety of Syracuse University sports during that time. A Connecticut native, he spent two summers on Cape Cod (2018-19) calling games for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League. This past off-season, Boardman was the play-by-play voice of the University of Vermont Women's Basketball team.

WooSox Radio Network

98.9 FM NASH ICON* Worcester, MA

100.1 FM THE [email protected] Worcester, MA

830 AM WCRN% Westborough, MA

105.3 FM/1280 AM WPKZ# Fitchburg, MA

101.3 FM/1490 AM WMRC# Milford, MA

1380 AM WNRI^ Woonsocket, RI

103.1 FM/1230 AM WBLQ^ Westerly, RI

105.5 FM/1450 AM WWRI^ Kent County, RI

* Flagship (all games) @ Tuesday & Wednesday games

% Sunday games # When no Boston Red Sox conflict

^ Select games

Additional radio stations are expected to join the WooSox Radio Network this spring.

Check your local listings for the NESN/NESN+ schedule of WooSox telecasts throughout the season.

