Bisons Welcome Canadian Fans 'Back to the Ballpark' with at Par Pricing on All Single-Game Tickets Purchased by April 30

March 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







After two years of not being able to host baseball fans from Southern Ontario at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the Bisons are thrilled to welcome their great Canadian fans 'Back to the Ballpark' by accepting Canadian Money 'At Par' for the purchase of all single-game tickets by Canadian residents through April 30.

Today, the Canadian government announced that testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travelers at the Canadian border will be removed on April 1 -four days before Bisons Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs (1:05 p.m.).

For years, the Bisons baseball family has extended to the great fans of Southern Ontario and all of Canada. In 2022, Blue Jays fans will not only be able to once again see Toronto's top prospects in action, but they will also be able to visit the ballpark the Blue Jays called home for parts of the last two Major League seasons.

At-par pricing will be available for Canadian residents both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code BisonsAtPar) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The offer is valid on single-game tickets to all 75 Bisons home games in 2022, as long as the purchase is made by April 30.

For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, promo code will lock in a 25% discount that will account for the exchange difference. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.

